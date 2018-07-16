Government makes concession to eurosceptics on customs law - BBC political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will accept four changes to its customs legislation proposed by eurosceptics within Prime Minister Theresa May’s party, the BBC reported, neutralising a planned rebellion by MPs who reject her Brexit plan.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May speaks at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the government had agreed to accept all the amendments, citing an unnamed government source. A spokesman for May did not immediately respond to a request for comment.