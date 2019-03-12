UK parliament speaker does not select any amendments for Brexit vote

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House John Bercow gestures after the vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons, John Bercow, said on Tuesday he had not selected any amendments to the government’s motion on approving Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal to be put to a vote later in the day.

Members of parliament had put forward amendments calling for changes including delaying Britain’s exit from the bloc and holding a second referendum on Brexit. The vote on May’s deal is due to take place at 1900 GMT.