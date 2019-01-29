UK parliament to vote on up to seven proposed changes to May's Brexit plan

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House John Bercow gestures after the vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British MPs will have the opportunity to vote on up to seven proposed changes to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday, the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said.

Bercow said he had selected seven amendments, including one put forward by Conservative lawmaker Graham Brady which calls for the so-called Northern Irish backstop to be removed and replaced with “alternative arrangements”.

He also selected an amendment proposed by Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, which seeks to shift control of Brexit from May’s government to parliament and if successful could have a profound effect, giving MPs who want to block, delay or renegotiate Brexit a possible legal route to do so.

Voting on these amendments will take place one by one from 1900 GMT. Each vote takes around 15 minutes and the result is read out in parliament.