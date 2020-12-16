UK official says "still not there" on EU trade deal

FILE PHOTO: A British Union Jack flag flutters outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain have made some progress in trade talks but are still “very far apart in key areas”, a UK official said on Wednesday in reaction to Brussels’ comments earlier in the day that the tortuous negotiations have advanced.

“We’ve made some progress, but we are still very far apart in key areas,” said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Still not there.”