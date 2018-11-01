Brexit
PM May's spokeswoman declines comment on Brexit campaign funding probe

Briatin's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday she was unable to comment on the ongoing criminal investigation into funding of the pro-Brexit campaign.

Earlier, Britain’s serious crime agency began an investigation into Brexit-backer Arron Banks and one of the main groups which campaigned to leave the European Union. The agency is questioning the true source of million of pounds in loans.

“I can’t comment on an ongoing investigation,” the spokeswoman said.

When asked about allegations of possible Russian influence on the vote, she said: “There is no evidence to suggest that is the case.”

