UK has not looked in detail at legal route to revoking Article 50 -Attorney General

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has not looked in detail at how to revoke its Article 50 notice to leave the European Union as the government does not plan to do so, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said on Thursday.

On Monday, the European Union’s top court ruled that the British government may reverse its Article 50 notice to leave the bloc without consulting other member states.

“The giving of notice of Article 50 would not just be an easy matter of pressing a button and the revocability takes effect,” Cox told parliament.

Asked if he believed legislation would be required to revoke Article 50 or whether it could be done by a vote in parliament, Cox said: “That is a matter that is under review. Certainly let me say very clearly that the question of what legal route would be required to trigger it is not one that has been considered at any length because there is no intention to do so.”