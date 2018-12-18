UK cannot revoke Article 50 as a temporary measure - Brexit minister

A copy of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, is posed next to an European Flag in this March 29, 2017 photo illustration. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Photo illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Tuesday Britain’s Article 50 notice to leave the European Union could be not be revoked as a temporary measure.

Earlier this month, the EU’s top court ruled that the British government may reverse its decision to leave the bloc without consulting other member states. Any extension of Article 50, however, would require the agreement of the rest of the EU.

Asked by a lawmaker if there were circumstances in which the government might revoke Article 50 as a de facto extension while it prepared for a no deal Brexit or sought a better deal from the EU, Barclay said: “What the court case was clear (about) is one can’t revoke as a temporary measure.”