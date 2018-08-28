FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Liam Fox urges Asia counterparts to convey Brexit views to EU - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trade Secretary Liam Fox has urged his Asian counterparts to make their views on Brexit known to the European Union, he told CNBC on Tuesday.

British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox attends a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding between British and Chinese firms and institutions at the British Ambassador's Residence in Beijing, China August 24, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

“I have been urging my colleagues in a number of Asian countries to make their views (on Brexit) known to the European Union,” he told CNBC in an interview.

“Because if the European Union decides to introduce impediments to trade or investment that don’t exist today, that sends a global message about Europe’s lack of competitiveness in the global context”.

The opening up of the Chinese services sector would be key for the United Kingdom, he told CNBC, the remarks coming days after Fox held talks with China’s commerce ministry.

China and Britain will look at the possibility of reaching a “top notch” free trade agreement after Britain leaves the EU, the Chinese commerce ministry had said on Saturday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

