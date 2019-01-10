May working to secure Brexit assurances before vote - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is working to achieve more assurances from the European Union on her Brexit deal before the end of a debate in parliament on it, her spokesman said on Thursday.

May postponed a planned vote on the deal in December after conceding it was set to be defeated, and is now seeking assurances which she hopes will persuade lawmakers to back the agreement when they vote on it on Jan. 15.