AstraZeneca ceo warns of medicine shortages after Brexit - Sunday Times

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could see widespread medicine shortages if there is no deal to prevent friction at the border with the European Union after Brexit, the AstraZeneca chief executive told the Sunday Times.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The company said in July it would stockpile drugs as a Brexit safety net, and CEO Pascal Soriot told the Sunday Times in an interview that the complexity of the supply chain in pharmaceuticals meant that delays would be likely.

“We have products that go back and forth between the UK and Europe at different stages of manufacturing,” he was quoted as saying. “If drugs are stuck, you have a problem.”

Separately, the Sunday Times reported that Jaguar Land Rover was considering following BMW’s lead and bringing forward its annual summer factory shutdown to coincide with Britain’s departure from the EU in case there is no deal, but added no decision had been taken.