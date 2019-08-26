Brexit
Australian PM says Johnson convinced him he can deliver Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) shake hands during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Neil Hall/Pool via Reuters

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his meeting with counterpart Boris Johnson had left him convinced that the British leader could deliver Brexit, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a G7 summit.

When asked if he believed Johnson could deliver Brexit he said: “I tell you, sat in that room with him this morning you would be absolutely convinced of it.”

He also said that he hoped a trade deal with Britain could be done in less than a year, but cautioned that any agreement must be right for both sides, and said he did not want to create an arbitrary deadline.

Reporting by William James; editing by Alistair Smout

