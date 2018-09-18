FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

For Britain to find ways to reach Brexit compromise - Austrian minister

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - It is up to Britain to find ways to reach a compromise Brexit deal with the European Union, Austrian EU affairs minister Gernot Bluemel said on Tuesday when asked about British demands for concessions.

The other 27 EU states have a clear line on Brexit, he told reporters on arrival at a ministerial meeting in Brussels where the negotiations will be discussed. It was Britain’s decision to leave, he noted, adding that more work needed to be done to resolve questions over the future EU border with Northern Ireland.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop; @macdonaldrtr

