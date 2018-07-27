FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 3:22 PM / in 2 hours

Austria seeks to avoid hard Brexit, Kurz tells May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said it was important to avoid a “hard” or disorderly Brexit, but negotiations about Britain’s exit from the European Union were going quite well.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Salzburg, Austria, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Kurz, standing next to British Prime Minister Theresa May in Salzburg, said he hoped Austria and the EU were able to maintain strong ties with Britain after it left the bloc.

“From our point of view it’s important to avoid a hard Brexit,” he told reporters. “I can hope that we can find a way that - also after the Brexit - the relations between the UK and Austria, the relations between the UK and the EU remain very strong because we both need that.”

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

