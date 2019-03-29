Hard Brexit will happen if no new British plan - Austria's Kurz

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday that unless Britain came up with a Brexit plan in the next two weeks there would be a “hard” British departure from the European Union.

Kurz commented on Twitter after the British parliament rejected for a third time the withdrawal agreement struck between London and Brussels, a rejection Kurz said he regretted.

“We keep striving for an orderly Brexit even if this has now become more unlikely,” Kurz’s tweet read.

“If there is no plan presented by Great Britain in the next two weeks then there will unfortunately be a hard Brexit. But for this, Austria and the EU are well prepared.”