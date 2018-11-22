Brexit
November 22, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK prime minister, Austrian chancellor welcome agreement on draft Brexit deal

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Theresa May greets Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Downing Street in London, Britain, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and the text on the political declaration on the future relationship, May’s office said.

Britain and the European Union have agreed a draft text setting out a close post-Brexit relationship, though wrangling with Spain over control of Gibraltar must still be settled before EU leaders meet on Sunday in order to rubber-stamp the pact.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
