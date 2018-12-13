Brexit
We are prepared to accommodate May on Brexit - Austria's Kurz

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union leaders are prepared to approach Prime Minister Theresa May in her attempts to find a Brexit deal that would command support in the British parliament, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

Kurz told Austria’s Der Standard newspaper that no changes could be made to the exit deal agreed between May’s government and the EU, which includes a “backstop” to prevent a border across Ireland, which is opposed by many British legislators.

“Clarifications” could be made to the “vaguely formulated” political declaration between the two parties on their future relationship, Kurz said. “We are prepared to accommodate Theresa May,” he added.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Joseph Nasr

