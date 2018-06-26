FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 11:40 AM / in 30 minutes

Responding to criticism, UK says has made 'considerable steps' on post-Brexit trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has made considerable step to provide as smooth and frictionless Brexit as possible, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday responding to criticism from the automotive industry over her strategy.

FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen completing final checks on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/File Photo

“I believe that what everybody wants is to achieve a Brexit which is as frictionless as possible which is the government’s stated position, and which is as smooth as possible, and we have made considerable steps towards providing for that,” he told reporters.

“Business including the automotive industry set out as a priority that it wanted an implementation period and that is what we’ve secured.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

