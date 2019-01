Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson MP speaks to media after the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said the government’s plans to offer the region more control over the introduction of backstop provision on Ireland’s post-Brexit border are meaningless, Sky News said.

The Democratic Unionist Party’s Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said the proposals are “fairly meaningless” and “don’t go far enough”, Sky News reported.