Javid says government is looking at ways of making Brexit backstop more acceptable

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British home secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday the government was listening and continuing to explore ways to make the so-called backstop arrangement in the Brexit deal more acceptable to members of parliament in a Northern Irish Party.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which props up the government, has shown its deep anger over the backstop arrangement to prevent the return of a hard border between the British province and EU member Ireland, arguing that it would essentially split the province from the rest of the mainland.

“I think again .. it’s right that we look and continue to explore whether there are other arrangements as well that can lead to more permanent and more easily acceptable outcome,” he told parliament.