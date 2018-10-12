FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

May will never agree deal that could permanently keep UK in a customs union - spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will never agree to a backstop plan to prevent a hard border with European Union member Ireland that means Britain could be permanently tied to the bloc’s customs rules, her spokeswoman said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a roundtable meeting with business leaders, whose companies are inaugural signatories of the Race at Work Charter, at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain’s international trade, environment and Brexit ministers told Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting on Thursday that they are concerned the whole of Britain could remain in the customs union for an open-ended period of time, the BBC said.

“The prime minister would never agree to a deal which could trap the UK in a backstop permanently,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill

