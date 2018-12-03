Britain will not be trapped permanently in a customs union - government lawyer

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is committed to the so-called backstop arrangement on the Northern Irish border after Brexit, but does not believe that it will be trapped permanently in a EU customs union, the government’s Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said.

“I do not believe ... that we are likely to be entrapped in it permanently,” Cox told parliament. “We are indefinitely committed to it if it came into there. There is no point in my trying, or the government trying to disguise that fact.”