PM Johnson set out possible solutions to Irish backstop - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks next to Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar (not pictured) in Dublin, Ireland, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes the Irish backstop must be abolished from the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and set out possible solutions when he met his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar earlier on Monday, his spokesman said.

“The backstop needs to be abolished. What the PM was setting out today were some potential solutions as we go forwards. We want to work with the EU on getting a deal,” the spokesman said, adding that “there is a large amount of work still to do”.