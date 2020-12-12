UK planning bailout package for industries hardest hit by no-deal Brexit - Sunday Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: An electronic billboard displays a British government information message advising business to prepare for the Brexit, in London, Britain December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - UK cabinet ministers are planning a “multi-billion” pounds bailout package for industries hardest hit by a no-deal Brexit, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

The proposals include resilience deals for sheep farmers, fishermen, car manufacturers and chemical suppliers who face trade disruption or being hit with European Union tariffs after Jan. 1, the newspaper said bit.ly/3gHi5jd. The package is expected to involve between 8 billion pounds and 10 billion pounds of funding.