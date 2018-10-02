Britain should change Brexit course, not its PM - former minister

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May needs to change course on Brexit but she should remain as leader, former junior Brexit minister Steve Baker said on Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the ICC for the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I don’t really mind who is prime minister as long as we deliver a brilliant exit from the EU,” he told Sky news. “This exit from the EU is going to set us for many, many generations. It needs to be done right.”

He added: “I should be very, very happy if Theresa May changes the policy, stays prime minister and delivers an exit from the EU.