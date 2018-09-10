May hopes parliament will support her Brexit plan - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May hopes parliament will support her plan for Brexit, her spokesman said on Monday, adding it was the only one on the table which delivered on the will of the British people while avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Earlier on Monday a former junior minister warned May’s Conservative Party faces a “catastrophic split” if she persists with her so-called Chequers plan, which he said 80 or more of her lawmakers are prepared to vote against.

“Chequers is the only plan on the table which will deliver on the will of the British people while avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland. The prime minister is working hard to secure a deal and hopes all MPs (members of parliament) will be able to support it,” the spokesman said.

He said her cabinet top team of ministers would meet on Thursday to discuss preparations for a possible ‘no deal’ Brexit.