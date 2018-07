LONDON (Reuters) - Steve Baker, a minister in the British government’s Brexit department has resigned, a government source said on Monday.

Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Earlier, Baker’s boss, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, also quit, saying the government’s polices were undermining his negotiating position in Brussels and would not return control over laws to British parliament.