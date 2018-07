LONDON (Reuters) - Steve Baker, a minister in Britain’s Brexit department, has resigned from the government, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday, shortly after the resignation of his boss, Brexit minister David Davis.

Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“Steve Baker, Brexit minister, has quit the Government, sources say,” the Telegraph’s Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope wrote on Twitter.