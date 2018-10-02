FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 2, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Eurosceptics plan for Ireland will avoid hard border - former Brexit minister

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - A plan by eurosceptic rebels in Britain’s ruling party to rely on technology to check goods on the north-south land border on the island of Ireland would resolve a stalemate currently holding up a Brexit deal, a former junior Brexit minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

“We believe that we have produced a proposal which can operate within the current framework of technology and administration to deliver a free flowing border with no infrastructure on the island of Ireland within the boundaries of a free trade agreement,” Steve Baker told BBC radio on Tuesday.

The Ireland border question is one of the principal issues holding up a deal between Britain and the EU over Brexit, with less than six months to go before Britain leaves the bloc.

This story has been refiled to add dropped word in first para

Writing By Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.