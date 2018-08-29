UK minister: If EU punishes City of London, non-EU financial centres will benefit

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial centres outside the European Union would be the benefactors if the European Union sought to punish the City of London as Britain leaves the bloc, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

Raab told a parliamentary committee he did not believe the EU would try to punish the London’s financial sector, but that if they did, “I think the only winners would be the other financial centres in the top 10 like Tokyo and New York.”