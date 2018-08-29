FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 2:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK minister: If EU punishes City of London, non-EU financial centres will benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial centres outside the European Union would be the benefactors if the European Union sought to punish the City of London as Britain leaves the bloc, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

Raab told a parliamentary committee he did not believe the EU would try to punish the London’s financial sector, but that if they did, “I think the only winners would be the other financial centres in the top 10 like Tokyo and New York.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

