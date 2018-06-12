FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 1:16 PM / in 11 hours

Brexit campaigner Banks - I have no business interests in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Arron Banks, who bankrolled the Leave.EU campaign in Britain’s 2016 EU referendum campaign, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday he had no business interests in Russia.

The media committee was quizzing Banks about his possible ties to Russia after the Sunday Times said his contacts there went further than he had previously disclosed.

Banks said his visas and passport documents showed he was not in Moscow in February 2016, as the newspaper had claimed, and he played down his ties to the country.

“I’ve got no business interests in Russia and I’ve done no business deals in Russia,” he said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

