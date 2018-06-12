Brexit campaigner Arron Banks says whistleblowers not credible witnesses

LONDON (Reuters) - Arron Banks, a British businessman who bankrolled one of the main campaigns for Brexit, said that whistleblowers who had made allegations against his Leave.EU campaign were not credible witnesses.

Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore, who ran the Leave.Eu pro-Brexit referendum campaign, arrive to give evidence to the Digital Culture Media and Sport Parliamentary Committee in London, Britain, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Banks was being questioned by a committee of lawmakers who are investigating his ties to Cambridge Analytica, the political consultancy at the centre of a scandal over the misuse of millions of Facebook users’ data. He is also expected to be asked about his contacts with Russia during the campaign for the 2016 EU referendum.

Leave.EU and Cambridge Analytica have both said the political consultancy pitched to the campaign, but that no work was actually undertaken, a conclusion also drawn by the Electoral Commission’s investigation into the matter.

Banks reiterated the point on Tuesday and said the claims against him had come from people whom he did not regard as credible witnesses.

“It’s been conflated from two witnesses that frankly, the credibility of them was shot to pieces,” he said.