January 11, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Second referendum on Brexit is only option now, says Brexit campaigner Arron Banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should hold a second referendum to confirm support for a clean break with the European Union, Arron Banks, the co-founder of influential pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, said on Thursday.

“If we do not act radically now, we will sleepwalk into a faux Brexit, in name only. True Brexiteers have been backed into a corner and the only option now is to go back to the polls and let the people shout from the rooftops their support of a true Brexit,” Banks said in a statement.

“Leave would win by a landslide.”

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

