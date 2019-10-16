UK Brexit minister: Not aware of 'second letter' plan to thwart EU exit delay

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday he was not aware of any government plan to send a second letter to the European Union that would undermine a request to delay Brexit.

Under a law passed by parliament last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is required to write a letter to Brussels requesting a Brexit delay if an exit deal has not been approved by Oct. 19. Johnson has said he will not delay Brexit.

Asked about media reports the government could send a second, contradictory, letter to Brussels to avoid a delay, Barclay told a parliamentary committee: “I am not aware of any such plan.”