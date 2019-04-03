UK parliament likely to back Brexit deal agreed by May and Corbyn - Barclay

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn speaks as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May looks on, in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament is likely to back a Brexit deal if it is agreed between Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, Britain’s Brexit minister said on Wednesday.

“If an agreement is reached between the two respective leaders then my expectation is that there would then be a stable majority to deliver on that,” Stephen Barclay told a committee of lawmakers.

May announced on Tuesday she would hold talks with the Labour party to break the Brexit impasse.