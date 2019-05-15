No-deal Brexit risk is under appreciated, Barclay says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay speaks in the Parliament in London, Britain April 3, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - There is an under appreciation of the risk Britain could leave the European Union without a deal later this year, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Wednesday.

“There is an under appreciation that no deal can still happen,” he told a committee of lawmakers from the House of Lords, the upper house of parliament.

“If the House has not passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill then there are growing voices in Europe, not least the French, who want to move on to other issues,” Barclay said.

“So there is no automatic right of an extension and in that scenario it would then be a question for the House whether it voted for a no deal and none of can sit here and definitively answer that question,” he said.