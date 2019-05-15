UK parliament will vote on Brexit legislation week of June 3 - Barclay

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the first week of June, the same week U.S. President Donald Trump is due to visit Britain, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Wednesday.

May’s deal has been rejected three times by parliament and the government said on Tuesday it now planned to bring forward the legislation required to ratify an exit deal early next month.

“The House of Commons will have an opportunity to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill the week commencing June 3,” Barclay told a committee of members of the upper chamber of parliament.

“Obviously there is President Trump’s visit as well so that is going to be an interesting week.”