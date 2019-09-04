Brexit bill will stop the EU moving its position - Barclay

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay urged lawmakers on Wednesday to reject a bill aimed at stopping a so-called no-deal Brexit, saying it would prevent the European Union from moving its position on an agreement.

“The problem with this bill ... is there is no incentive on the EU to move because the bill gives the EU complete control of the outcome of these talks,” Barclay told parliament before it began voting on the move to stop Britain from leaving without a deal on Oct. 31.

He added that the bill was intended to stop Brexit.