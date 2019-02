FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said the UK would take new legal proposals to the European Union on Wednesday and that they would be sufficient to secure an agreement in the Brexit talks, a Sky News reporter tweeted bit.ly/2SRDdLi late on Tuesday.

The proposals were drawn up by British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, Sky News reporter Kate McCann said in a tweet.