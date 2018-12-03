Brexit path unclear if May loses key vote - Brexit minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Stephen Barclay leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister said it was unclear what would happen if the deal Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed with other European Union leaders is rejected in a key vote in parliament on Dec. 11.

“The honest answer is it’s unclear,” Stephen Barclay told a committee in parliament on Monday. “What I can be clear on is that the consequence of the vote not going through next week would be uncertainty for business, uncertainty for jobs.”

Barclay also said the government would be working hard to get support for the vote.

“Well I think it’s going to be challenging, I think everyone recognises that, and I think a great deal has already been said, but there is clearly time between now and the vote.”