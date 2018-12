Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Stephen Barclay, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain December 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay will make a statement to parliament on “EU Exit- Article 50” in parliament on Monday, the government’s leader in parliament, Andrea Leadsom, said via an official Twitter feed.

The European Union’s top court ruled on Monday that the United Kingdom could unilaterally revoke its ‘Article 50’ divorce notice.