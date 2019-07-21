Britain's new PM must focus on getting small firms ready for no deal - Brexit minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new prime minister will have to work to help smaller companies prepare for a possible no-deal Brexit, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Sunday, describing the sector’s preparations as less advanced.

“There is a difference between the preparation of many large firms and the current position of many of the smaller, medium-sized firms,” he told Sky News.

“Many small businesses hear members of parliament ... (saying) that no deal will be taken off the table and therefore assume that they don’t need to prepare.”