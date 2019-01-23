No deal or no Brexit will be choice for parliament if can't agree way forward - Stephen Barclay

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay arrives Downing Street in London, Britain, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Wednesday that if parliament cannot support an exit agreement with the European Union it will face a choice between a no-deal Brexit and cancelling Britain’s decision to leave the bloc.

May’s deal was roundly rejected by parliament last week and Barclay said further talks needed to be held with the EU once there was clarity on what MPs might be willing to support.

“If we were to find that we can’t secure a deal, then the House (of Commons) in essence has a question: does it have a no deal or does it revoke,” he told a committee of members of the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords.

Asked if the government was running down the clock to the March 29 exit day to pressure MPs into backing May’s deal, Barclay said it was not in the government’s interests to do so as time would be needed to prepare for a no-deal exit.