PM May appoints Stephen Barclay as UK's latest Brexit minister

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Stephen Barclay, a junior health minister who voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, as her new Brexit Secretary on Friday.

May herself will personally oversee the last 10 days of negotiations with the EU on the future framework of relations, while Barclay will focus on the domestic readiness for Brexit and getting May’s draft withdrawal agreement through parliament.

“He will be doing the domestic role,” May’s spokesman said.

Barclay replaced Dominic Raab who quit as Brexit minister on Thursday over the draft plan for leaving the EU.

Elsewhere, former interior minister Amber Rudd was appointed as work and pensions minister, replacing Esther McVey who also resigned over the plan.

Barclay, a 46-year-old former banker, was previously a financial services minister.

He qualified as a solicitor before working in financial regulation and then financial crime prevention. He was director of regulatory affairs and then head of anti-money laundering and sanctions at Barclays bank.