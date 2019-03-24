UK could face risk of election if parliament takes control of Brexit - Barclay

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Steve Barclay appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, December 9, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A British election could be the consequence of parliament seizing control of the Brexit process this week if lawmakers back proposals contrary to the pledges the government was elected on, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said on Sunday.

“Ultimately at its logical conclusion, the risk of a general election increases because you potentially have a situation where parliament is instructing the executive to do something that is counter to what it was elected to do,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.