EU, UK Brexit negotiators hold 'constructive' talks - UK spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Britain’s Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay held a “constructive” meeting in Brussels on Monday evening, a British government spokesperson said.

The two met “to discuss the next steps in the UK’s withdrawal from the EU and explore whether a way through can be found that would be acceptable to the UK Parliament and to the European Union,” the spokesperson said, adding that the two agreed to further talks in the coming days.