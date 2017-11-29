FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

No Brexit deal would be 'a very bad deal' warns EU's Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that the bloc had to be, and was, united in dealing with Britain on its withdrawal from the bloc and warned that failure to reach agreement would be very bad.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gestures in Brussels, Belgium November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“No deal would be a very bad deal,” Barnier said, switching from French to English in a speech to Germany’s BDA employers association. It was his third speech to a German audience on Brexit in the day so far.

Barnier also said he hoped to have made progress on the principles of Britain’s divorce from the EU by next week and that London knew it could not have one foot in the single market and one foot out of it.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

