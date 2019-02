European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier speaks next to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a plenary session of the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier suggested on Monday British Prime Minister Theresa moves towards proposals by the opposition Labour Party on a permanent customs union with the bloc to break the impasse over the details of the looming divorce.

“Something has to give,” Barnier told a news conference after talks with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.