EU and UK stuck on state aid, further apart on fisheries, says diplomat

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the EU made some limited progress in their trade talks, the bloc’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday, but remain at odds over state aid provisions and have moved further apart again on fisheries, according to a senior Brussels diplomat.

The diplomat spoke under condition of anonymity after the negotiator, Michel Barnier, updated the 27 national envoys to the EU hub Brussels on Monday morning.

The diplomat said there had been “some limited progress” on the enforcement mechanism but there had been disagreement over state aid and “backtracking” on fisheries.