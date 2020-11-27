EU-UK trade talks stuck on three key issues - Barnier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Significant differences remain between the European Union and Britain on fisheries, state aid and future dispute resolution in talks on a trade agreement, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

The trade deal is to replace from Jan. 1, 2021 the current transition period after Britain left the European Union at the end of last January to avoid tariffs and quotas on goods.

“Same significant divergences persist. Traveling to London this evening to continue EU-UK talks with (Britain’s chief negotiator) David Frost and his team,” Barnier said in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, Barnier briefed envoys from EU countries on progress in the talks with Britain, in what a senior EU diplomat described was “not a particularly bright picture”.