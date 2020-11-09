EU says redoubling efforts to reach deal on future trade with UK

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a face mask arrives for a meeting in London, Britain, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is redoubling its efforts to reach a deal on a trade deal with Britain this week, the EU’s top negotiator said, listing three conditions were needed to get an agreement.

Michel Barnier said on Twitter the future relationship agreement had to respect the autonomy of the 27-nation bloc and Britain and provide effective governance and ways to enforce what has been agreed.

The deal also had to provide “robust guarantees of free and fair trade and competition based on shared high standards” and these would have to evolve coherently over time.

Finally the two sides had to agree on a stable and reciprocal access to markets and fishing opportunities, Barnier said.